Premiere: Hear a Deep and Menacing Cut From Maenad Veyl

On January 8, Milan-native Thomas Feriero (a.k.a. Avatism, CW/A, and House ov Leaves) will drop his sophomore release as Maenad Veyl on Rotterdam label Pinkman.

The EP, titled Somehow, Somewhere They Have Heard This Before, follows on from the Maenad Veyl debut on Oliver Ho's Death & Leisure imprint with six tracks filled with abrasive atmospheres, intoxicating drum programming, gloomy synth lines, and foreboding tension. From the slow burning gallop of the opening track to the tense and searing synth lines of the closing cut, the EP charts a haunting path influenced by industrial, techno, metal, and drone.

Somehow, Somewhere They Have Heard This Before will be available digitally and on cassette—the tapes are professionally dubbed and limited to 70 editions—next week and can be pre-ordered here. Ahead of the release, you can stream the opening cut via the player below.