Premiere: Hear a Smooth Jazz-Influenced Track from missiles over moscow x Mt. Moon Collective

The next release on SmallPrint Recordings comes in the shape of a one-track single from missiles over moscow x Mt. Moon Collective.

SmallPrint is an independent record label and worldwide collective founded in Brighton, UK, in 2015. The label is dedicated to pushing forward-thinking music and soulful/jazz-influenced, bass music. We recently offered up Seanote & Ill Chill's "Super Food" from the latest label compilation for free download.

Up next is a single release from missiles over moscow x Mt. Moon Collective. "Fragments" is a soulful/jazz-influenced, bassy cut, with smooth, soothing melodies.

Ahead of the single's January 14 release, you can stream the entire cut in full below.