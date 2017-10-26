Premiere: Hear a Trippy Cut From Human Space Machine

Amsterdam label Native Response has announced its third record, an EP by Human Space Machine titled Ornithogallum.

The EP follows EPs by Nathan Surreal and Deltitnu with four tripped-out grooves. The release features three functional techno grooves from Human Space Machine, alongside a remix from Spanish artist Eduardo De La Calle. From the space-age synth work on the EP's opening cut to the Detroit-influenced "SFR5" and Eduardo's deeper-than-deep remix, Ornithogallum provides a varied selection of cuts aimed squarely at the floor.

Ahead of the release, you can stream "SFR5" in full via the player below.