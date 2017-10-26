Premiere: Hear a Trippy New Cut From Heartthrob

On January 19, Seth Troxler’s Play It Say It will kick off its 2018 schedule with a three-track EP from Heartthrob.

The EP, titled Nairobi Candles: Burning Bright, will be the first solo Heartthrob outing since 2015's Haus Arrest EP. From the opening track's off-kilter, funk-filled groove to the trippy synths of "Triangle" and wonky hypercolor vibe of "Nairobi Candles (Fuck Rachel Tension Mix," the EP delivers three raw dancefloor weapons of varied intensity that will surely land in the bag of selectors the world over.

Ahead of the release later this week, you can stream "Nairobi Candles (Fuck Rachel Tension Mix" is full via the player below, with the EP available to pre-order here.