Premiere: Hear an Acid-Drenched Cut From Lou Karsh's New EP

Melbourne artist Lou Karsh—a new project from Reptant—is up next for London label X-Kalay.

The EP, titled Ataraxia, follows releases from Kask, Diego Tierres, and Coastdream with four acid-drenched tracks of varying intensity. From the title track's stripped-back breakbeats to the melancholic atmospheres of "Infrared" and the closing cut's rolling acid lines, Ataraxia's collection of dancefloor cuts are sure to find their way onto the turntables of DJs the world over, while whipping dancers into a frenzy in the process.

Ahead of the release on February 2, you can pr-order Ataraxia here, with "Infrared" streaming in full via the player below.