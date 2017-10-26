Premiere: Silent Servant's New Remix is a Dark and Dingy Slice of Electro

Justin K. Broadrick (a.k.a. JK Flesh) will drop his latest EP on Pi Electronics on Friday.

The British songwriter, guitarist, and drummer—most known for his roles in Napalm Death, Godflesh, and Jesu—will provide Pi Electronics with its fourth release, presenting three original cuts alongside a remix from Jealous God and Sandwell District co-founder Juan Mendez (a.k.a. Silent Servant). All four tracks on the release are informed by the industrial, dub, and power electronics the two producers are known for, from the abrasive and volatile rhythms of the opening cut to Mendez' dark and dingy electro rework.

Ahead of the release on February 2, you can stream the Silent Servant remix in full below.

You can pre-order the record here.