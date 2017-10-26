Premiere: Skudge's New Remix Hypnotizes with its Dubby Brilliance

RAAM's seventh release will arrive on February 9 with a remix from Skudge.

Already picking up steam via support from artists such as Laurent Garnier, Mosca, Ivan Smagghe, Jacques Greene, Maya Jane Coles, and Carl Craig, RAAM 7.7 presents a grittier, more raw side to RAAM's productions, from the rolling rhythms of "7" to the melancholic atmosphere of "777." For their interpretation of "7," Skudge deliver a dubby club weapon that hypnotizes with its fathoms deep groove.

You can pre-order RAAM 7.7 here, with Skudge's remix streaming in full via the player below.