Premiere: Stream a Deep and Groovy Cut From Sedgwick

Later this week, Melbourne crew and label Potatoheadz Records will release its first vinyl EP, Unknown Data Set.

Following on from two cassette releases and a limited edition CD-R, Unknown Data Set presents four varied tracks from label affiliates Edo Lang, YS, Sedgwick, and Pulsum. The release, according to the label, "defines dream-like iterations of a post-Internet reality and is uncanny in its ability to quintessentially emulate potential futuristic states of being." In tune with this ethos, the tracks range from Edo Lang's ritualistic "Jan Juc" to Sedgwick's intricately layered synth workout "Digitale Djungle."

Along with the announcement, Potatoheadz has offered up a full stream of Sedgwick's cut, available via the player below.

You can pre-order the record here.