Premiere: Stream a Deep Track From Oscar Mulero's New EP

Oscar Mulero's latest EP, Acceptance, drops tomorrow on Semantica.

The six-track EP lands ahead of Mulero’s new album, presenting a collection of deep, slow-burning electronic music. Across the EP, Mulero's stunning sound design is on full display, from the intricately woven textures of "Crux" to the title track's sweeping melodies and the achingly beautiful piano work on the EP's closing cut. As a precursor to his forthcoming album, Acceptance succeeds in keeping the listener enthralled and on the edge of their seat hanging for more.

Ahead of tomorrow's release, you can stream the title track in full via the player below, with the EP available for pre-order here.