Premiere: Stream a Funky House Cut from Philipp Boss

Philipp Boss will soon release a debut LP on La Peña, titled BOSS.
Founded by Einzelkind in 2007, La Peña is a label for "friends to meet up, live, and release the music they love." This will be the young Frankfurt producer's debut release on the label, and his second in total—following last year's appearance on the Joint Effort EP alongside Robin Scholz, Einzelkind, and Randy Fox.
We're told to expect a "future classic in house music history."
Tracklisting
A1. Shack U
A2. Get Down
A3. Membrane
B1. Angels GF
B2. Vivid Description
B3. Hopes & Dreams
C1. Palais Orsay
C2. VLA
D1. A Gathering
D2. Polarizer
D3. The Plot
Ahead of album's January 29 release, you can stream opener "Shack U" in full via the player below.