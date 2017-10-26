Premiere: Stream a Funky House Cut from Philipp Boss

Philipp Boss will soon release a debut LP on La Peña, titled BOSS.

Founded by Einzelkind in 2007, La Peña is a label for "friends to meet up, live, and release the music they love." This will be the young Frankfurt producer's debut release on the label, and his second in total—following last year's appearance on the Joint Effort EP alongside Robin Scholz, Einzelkind, and Randy Fox.

We're told to expect a "future classic in house music history."

Tracklisting

A1. Shack U

A2. Get Down

A3. Membrane

B1. Angels GF

B2. Vivid Description

B3. Hopes & Dreams

C1. Palais Orsay

C2. VLA

D1. A Gathering

D2. Polarizer

D3. The Plot

Ahead of album's January 29 release, you can stream opener "Shack U" in full via the player below.