Premiere: Stream Hymns' Gorgeous Nagual Drift Debut

One year after its first release, Nagual Drift is back with a new various artist compilation, featuring tracks from Hymns, Amnfx, Phonom, and more.

Hymns, who featured in our list of 2017's best new artists, is an Australian DJ-producer, real name Jacob Cusumano. The Melbourne-based artist has released on Salt Mines, LKR Records, Momentary Records, and Play !t Loud; while he also co-runs Melbourne parties Cool Room. His next release, landing on January 26, comes in the shape of a dancefloor-ready acidic house contribution to Nagual Drift's new various artist compilation.

The seven-track release features pieces of "emotional music from talented producers," the label explains. It embraces blooming ethereal soundscapes, breakbeat, melancholic leftfield house, and "deep dark sorrow" techno. It will land on a 2x12” double EP with a handmade silk-screen process cover, limited to just 500 numbered copies.

Tracklisting

A1. Pulsum "A Lost Gaze"

A2. Amnfx "Tears"

B1. Hymns "Delimited"

B2. Trudge "Sad Break"

C1. Annanan "Contrast"

C2. Phonom "Curse"

D1. Vincenzo Maurice "Grief (Phase 1 - 5)"

NDFT002 will land on January 26, with Hymns' "Delimited" streaming in full below.