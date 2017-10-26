Private Persons Preps Jensen Interceptor & Assembler Code EP, Shares Previews

Next up on Private Persons will be a four-track EP from Jensen Interceptor & Assembler Code.

Natural Control will be the label's first release of 2018, following on from a stellar run in 2017 that included releases from XΛN, Locked Club, RLGN, Youngg P, and Latinoz!. Fusing the raw and gritty styles of the two producers, Natural Control presents four wall-shaking club cuts that run the gamut from heads-down techno to electro and driving EBM.

Ahead of the release, Private Persons has shared snippets of all four cuts below. You can also pre-order the EP here.