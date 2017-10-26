Ripperton Shares Stunning Track From New Ambient Album

Next up on ESP Institute will be Ripperton's Sight Seeing LP.

According to the album's accompanying text, Ripperton sent ESP Institute a collection of beautiful tracks produced with no agenda but to mirror the self and upon repeated listens the label pulled selected tracks to form the stunning LP. Inspired by expansive landscapes, Ripperton describes the album as "postcards to himself, messages from his subconscious recorded on tape (both conceptually and literally)." Instinctively absent of dancefloor moments, it's an album geared towards introspection and reflection.

Sight Seeing will be released on February 9 and can be pre-ordered here, with "Hếlios" available to stream in full via the player below.