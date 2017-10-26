Samuel Rohrer Shares New Video and Announces Remix Bundle

Samuel Rohrer has shared a new video for "Body of Ignorance," taken from a live solo performance, and announced a remix bundle featuring all four remixes of his Range of Regularity LP.

Berlin-based Rohrer is the multi-faceted forward-thinking percussionist and producer behind the arjunamusic label, the AMBIQ trio, and a wealth of other musical projects. Last year he released a new LP, titled Range of Regularity, as a double vinyl set, and followed this up with two remix EPs, including remixes by Ricardo Villalobos, Vilod (a.k.a Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer), and Burnt Friedman.

These four striking reinterpretations are now to be re-released as a bundle (2x12" and digital), including the original mix of "Uncertain Grace" as a bonus track. Each remix provides an intriguing parallax view of the original tracks, using the percussive eclecticism of the parent LP as a starting point from which to journey into sonically vibrant territories. Though each individual remix has its own character, they are all "united in their in that they are all strung together from fleeting phrases that evolve as if they are taking on a life independent of their creators."

Tracklisting

EP1

A: Uncertain Grace (Vilod Remix)

B: Lenina (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)

EP2

A: Microcosmoism (Burnt Friedman Remix)

B: Micrcosmoism (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)

Bonus Track

DL: Uncertain Grace (Samuel Rohrer Original Mix)

Samuel Rohrer's Range of Regularity Remixes will land on January 19.

Meanwhile, you can find a new video clip of Rohrer's latest solo work, recorded live, together with visuals by Andrea Familari.

Credits

Samuel Rohrer performs BODY OF IGNORANCE

Samuel Rohrer: drums, keys, modular synths, Moog, electronics

Music instantly composed by Samuel Rohrer

Live Visuals by Andrea Familari

Recorded by Samuel Rohrer at Funkhaus Berlin

Audio Mixed by Ingo Krauss at Candybomber Studio