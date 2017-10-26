Seekers to Release Luca Piermattei LP

The next Seekers release comes in the shape of an album from Luca Piermattei.

Luca Piermattei is an unknown producer with no previous releases to his name. He's described as a "very talented producer" who will have more releases on "big labels" soon. He sent Seekers 163 tracks all recorded onto tape on tape cassette and the label has spent a year deciding which ones to release, working them into an album.

Seekers have been throwing parties across Europe since October 2014. The label, which focuses on albums, boasts previous releases from the likes of Justin Zerbst and Alex Picone. Following its usual anonymous approach, the producer behind the tracks is kept discreet, although it's now been confirmed that Luca Piermattei is the artist behind it.

The label will present two different copies of the LP: one double 12" with 400 copies, also 300 copies of a special edition featuring two "special tracks" on an extra 7". The limited edition is already sold out in presale at the distribution.

Parallel Life's Feeling LP will land on January 26, with clips streaming below.