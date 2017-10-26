Sonus Festival Announces First Names for 2018 Edition

Following its fifth birthday last year, Sonus Festival will return to Croatia for its sixth edition between August 19 and 23, featuring Charlotte de Witte, Rødhåd, Praslesh, and many more names—part of the annual event's "most impressive" lineup to date.
Joining the names above will be Nicolas Lutz, Peggy Gou, Recondite (live), Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear, Konstantin, Maceo Plex, Binh, Ryan Elliott, and many more, with further names scheduled to be announced soon.
Cosmopop party promoters have established Sonus Festival as a go-to party for any house and techno aficionado, combining srong production, some of the world's finest house and techno artists, and a beautiful location with golden beaches and on-site clubs.
This year's edition runs from August 19 to 23 on Zrce Beach, Croatia, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can view the first confirmed acts below, and a teaser video streaming above.
First Names
Adam Beyer
Adriatique
Agoria
Âme DJ
Amelie Lens
Binh
Butch
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Liebing
D’Julz
Dana Ruh
Dixon
Dorian Paic
Eats Everything
Enzo Siragusa
Ian F.
Jackmaster
Jamie Jones
Jennifer Cardini
Joseph Capriati
Kölsch
Konstantin
Len Faki
Loco Dice
Luigi Madonna
Maceo Plex
Marco Carola
Meat
Nastia
Nicolas Lutz
Pan-Pot
Peggy Gou
Praslesh (Raresh & Praslea)
Recondite live
Rhadoo
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Rødhåd
Ryan Elliott
Seth Troxler
Solomun
Sonja Moonear
Sven Väth
Tale Of Us
Valentino Kanzyani