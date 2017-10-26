Sonus Festival Announces First Names for 2018 Edition

Following its fifth birthday last year, Sonus Festival will return to Croatia for its sixth edition between August 19 and 23, featuring Charlotte de Witte, Rødhåd, Praslesh, and many more names—part of the annual event's "most impressive" lineup to date.

Joining the names above will be Nicolas Lutz, Peggy Gou, Recondite (live), Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear, Konstantin, Maceo Plex, Binh, Ryan Elliott, and many more, with further names scheduled to be announced soon.

Cosmopop party promoters have established Sonus Festival as a go-to party for any house and techno aficionado, combining srong production, some of the world's finest house and techno artists, and a beautiful location with golden beaches and on-site clubs.

This year's edition runs from August 19 to 23 on Zrce Beach, Croatia, with more information available here. Meanwhile, you can view the first confirmed acts below, and a teaser video streaming above.

First Names

Adam Beyer

Adriatique

Agoria

Âme DJ

Amelie Lens

Binh

Butch

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

D’Julz

Dana Ruh

Dixon

Dorian Paic

Eats Everything

Enzo Siragusa

Ian F.

Jackmaster

Jamie Jones

Jennifer Cardini

Joseph Capriati

Kölsch

Konstantin

Len Faki

Loco Dice

Luigi Madonna

Maceo Plex

Marco Carola

Meat

Nastia

Nicolas Lutz

Pan-Pot

Peggy Gou

Praslesh (Raresh & Praslea)

Recondite live

Rhadoo

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Rødhåd

Ryan Elliott

Seth Troxler

Solomun

Sonja Moonear

Sven Väth

Tale Of Us

Valentino Kanzyani