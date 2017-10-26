Southern Soul Festival Confirms 2018 Lineup

Southern Soul Festival has confirmed its schedule for the upcoming sixth edition, taking place from June 28 through July 1 in Montenegro.

Curated by the same team for five years, Southern Soul Festival is recognised for its carefully selected world’s finest sounds of jazz, funk, soul, house, and Afrobeat mixed with the warm-hearted atmosphere.

Scheduled to play this year are R+R=NOW, a unique collaboration of musicians including three-time Grammy Award-winning pianist and record producer Robert Glasper; musician, rapper, singer and record producer Terrace Martin, currently on tour with Herbie Hancock; trumpeter, composer, and producer Christian Scott; Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer, record producer, and musical director Derrick Hodge; music producer, keyboardist, and beatboxer Taylor McFerrin, and drummer extraordinaire Justin Tyson. Their tour is a once-in-a-lifetime project that will result in an album to be released in 2018.

Other confirmed international acts include Native Dancer, the new troubadours of psychedelic soul from London; Idris Ackamoor and The Pyramids, a freewheeling Afro-futurist jazz collective; Marcellus Pittman, a Detroit house veteran; Tamo Sumo; Mark Grusane, Glenn Underground, DJ Spen, Lakuti, Zepherin Saint, enigmatic producer and founder of Tribe Records; Paul Trouble Anderon, Phil Asher, The Mighty Zaf, and more.

This year's edition takes place from June 28 through July 1 in Montenegro, with more information here.