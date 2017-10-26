Cap Shares New Live Recording

Cap has shared a recent live recording from Mioritmic Festival 2017.

Cap is an ever-present figure in Romania's bubbling electronic music scene. As a DJ, he presents groove-led, seductive productions—from well-known classics to hidden, undiscovered minimal gems—with subtle, smooth transitions. Those who've seen him play, from Sunwaves and Guesthouse to various venues across Europe, will likely have noted the versatility in his selections.

His live recording, available for stream below, is a journey full of the high-quality electro, techno, and the minimal groove with which Bucharest has become so closely affiliated.