Taped Artifact Announces Merv EP, Shares Snippets

Amsterdam's Taped Artifact imprint has announced its latest EP, Blueprint, a three-track outing from Merv—a duo comprised of Brian Oldenborg and Jan Christiansen.

Blueprint will be Taped Artifact's first release of 2018, following on from last year's Ohm & Octal Industries EP, and represents Merv's third EP in three years. Across the three tracks, the duo give a varied look into their warm dub techno style, flowing from the synth-heavy opening cut to more upright techno and a deep and dubby closing track.

Ahead of the January 26 release, you can stream snippets of all three cuts below, with a pre-order available here.