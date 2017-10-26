The Bunker NY Announces 15 Years of The Bunker Compilation

The Bunker New York will release a 26-track compilation to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

In January of 2003, The Bunker started as a weekly party at subTonic in the Lower East Side of New York, sometimes attracting mere dozens of people every Friday for the first year. 15 years later, it’s grown beyond an established party to encompass a record label, long-running podcast series, radio show, and a North American booking agency. In the past few years, the resident DJs have gone from local heroes to busy touring artists and have presented The Bunker parties all around the world.

To celebrate 15 years of existence, The Bunker will now present a 26-track, three-plus hour compilation of artists from The Bunker NY label, the agency roster, and a few new members of the family. Most of these artists are already widely known, but there will also be debut productions from rrao, Abby Echiverri, Coward, and LDY OSC., all of whom have been involved in The Bunker community for years. The full tracklisting can be viewed below.

Due to the time-consuming nature of vinyl pressing and distribution, The Bunker will release the compilation digitally. There will also be a very limited edition of this release exclusively on The Bunker New York Bandcamp that includes a Common Name-designed deluxe boxed USB with all the tracks, a long sleeve t-shirt only available as part of this release package, stickers, and an immediate download on release day. The standard digital release will be available on the Bandcamp and everywhere else you can buy music online.

Tracklisting

01. David Last "Physical Value System"

02. Coward "Bend Back"

03. rrao "Anita"

04. Mike Servito & Justin Cudmore "Juice Boxx"

05. Lady OSC. "OAO"

06. Jasen Loveland "Paranoid Raver Pt. 3" (4AM Curfew Mix)

07. J.F. Burma "Good Servant Bad Master"

08. Tin Man "Melt Acid"

09. Wata Igarashi "Adrenochrome"

10. Mark Verbos "Meet Me There"

11. Leisure Muffin "Isoprene"

12. Løt.te "La maré e"

13. Ectomorph "Snake Charmer"

14. Abby Echiverri "Dento Ronso"

15. Clay Wilson "Arado"

16. zemi17 "Awera"

17. Derek Plaslaiko "Praia da Amalia"

18. Neel "Sima"

19. Forma "MMT-H8"

20. Gunnar Haslam "Isola"

21. Function "Norfolk Street Acid"

22. Marco Shuttle "Ewe Tech"

23. Romans "Novaria"

24. Tobias. "Impossible"

25. Justin Cudmore "Real Shock"

26. Ulysses "No Matter How Many Hastags You Use You'll Still Die Alone"

15 Years of The Bunker will land on February 15, with clips streaming below.