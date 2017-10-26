The Hague's The Crave Festival Announces 2018 Plans

Hessle Audio, Blawan, DJ Stingray, Palms Trax, The Egyptian Lover, Matrixxman, and more are all billed for the third edition of The Crave Festival in The Hague this summer.

The Hague has always been a crucible for subversive dance music, and parties in the political capital are like no other in Holland. They’re punk, they’re freeform, and a little bit freaky—and so, too, is The Crave Festival. On June 2, The Hague’s premier outdoor party returns to Zuiderpark, soundtracked by the city’s homegrown West Coast Sound, international techno, house, and more.

In addition to headliners Hessle Audio Trio, Blawan, Levon Vincent, and Matrixxman, the bill boasts a heady blend of international tastemakers like Courtesy, Skee Mask, Aurora Halal, Lux, and Scientific Dreamz of U. They’ll be supported by a strong contingent of local resident DJs, including JEANS and twice upon a time, who’ll play across stages hosted by local promoters District25 and PIP.

A fourth stage has been added this year, hidden away in the woods and with a very limited capacity. But even with this small-scale expansion, The Crave Festival will remain a "deliberately intimate affaire."

This year's third edition takes place on June 2 in The Hague, with the full lineup listed below. Tickets go on pre-sale on Monday, January 29 at 11:00 CET.

Full lineup

Alienata / Aurora Halal / Beverly Hills 808303 / Blawan / cosmox / Courtesy / Deniro / DJ Stingray / DJ TLR / Ekman (live) / Hessle Audio Trio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea) / JEANS / Levon Vincent / Lux / Matrixxman / OKO DJ / Palms Trax / Scientific Dreamz of U / Skee Mask / Strange Boutique / The Egyptian Lover (live 808 set) / twice upon a time