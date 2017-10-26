The Micronaut Shares Stunning Video; Watch it Now

Leipzig-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Stefan Streck (a.k.a. The Micronaut) has shared a self-produced music video for "Prism," one of the tracks from his latest full-length album, Forms.

Streck shot and edited the entire film himself, matching spellbinding visual elements with the track's heady concoction of melancholic beauty. To Streck, visuals and sounds are intrinsically entwined and shape not only the album but also his identity as an all-round artist, and this ideal permeates throughout his sonic work, which has strong synesthetic qualities.

The music video, which can be streamed in full via the player above, sets the tone for The Micronaut’s forthcoming EP, Contrast, which will be released on February 16 via Freude Am Tanzen Records.