Theo Parrish to Drop New EP

Theo Parrish will soon release a new EP, titled Preacher's Comin / Gullah Geechee.

The three-track release is Parrish's first since last year's Gentrified Love Part 3. It features two solo cuts and another made in collaboration with Jovia Armstrong, Keith Beber, Carolyn Ferrari, and Craig Huckaby.

The release will land on Parrish's own Sound Signature imprint.

Tracklisting

01. Preacher's Comin

02. Gullah Geechee

03. Gullah Geechee (Original)

Preacher's Comin / Gullah Geechee is scheduled for early 2018 release.