Volte Face's BleeD Welcomes Archivist & Fugal

The next release on Casper Clarke's (a.k.a Volte Face) BleeD imprint comes from Archivist & Fugal.

The release, titled Undertow, was supposed to be the label's third and final 12" of the year but was postponed for manufacturing delays. Nonetheless, it sees the imprint welcome two exciting young American artists into the fold for a debut collaborative EP.

Both artists are involved in the Seattle-based Secondnature label/party, although Fugal is currently Berlin-based. The EP actually came about when Volte-Face heard "Undertow" on one of Archivist’s mixes, enquired where the track could be purchased, only to find that it was a one-off collaboration with no plans for a release. The idea for an EP was proposed and, despite the transatlantic journeying required to make it happen, the record came together relatively quickly.

Former Secondnature guest, the Northern Electronics/Semantica affiliated Acronym, rounds off the EP in resounding fashion with one of his most direct efforts to date.

All four tracks are staunchly club-focused, with the A1 "Being & Nothingness" setting a pensive, blue mood driven by siren-lead and melancholic pads. "Far Horizon" retains a similar mood, albeit more invigorating. Acronym’s remix is more driving, with buzzsaw atmospherics and biting percussion. "Undertow" is arguably the most dramatic track on the EP, with a pervading sense of menace throughout.

Tracklisting

01. Being & Nothingness

02. Far Horizon

03. Far Horizon" (Acronym remix)

04. Undertow

Undertow will land on Friday, January 12, with clips streaming below.