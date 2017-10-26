Watch a Gritty Video From Reindeer

James Reindeer is set to release his full-length debut on March 30 via Berlin-based experimental outpost Anette Records.

Field Reports From The Western Lands is a conceptual sequel to the fbcabric & reindeer LP It’s Not Who You Know, It’s Whom You Know, presenting a 16-track collection that utilizes various field recordings collected around Europe and North America, as well as dialogue samples of President Truman and Robert Oppenheimer, to take you on a sonic journey "through the fallen Western World of murky dreams and alluring weightlessness."

The first single from the LP, "Description of a Struggle," borrows its title from the first published story by Franz Kafka, and is a perfect introduction to the cold, murky atmospheres present across the album. The track, like the album itself, touches on elements of post-rock, downtempo, and gritty trip-hop, with its accompanying film following suit with images shot in abandoned structures throughout the Plagwitz district of Leipzig, Germany.

You can watch the video in full via the player above, with the track also streaming via SoundCloud below.

Pre-order Field Reports From The Western Lands here.