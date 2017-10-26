Will Long Announces New Album, Long Trax 2

Will Long will release a new album via Smalltown Supersound, titled Long Trax 2.

Since 2005, Long—an American, Tokyo-based musician, writer, and photographer—has produced ambient music under the name Celer and is a member of the pop music band Oh, Yoko with Miko. He curates and manages the label Two Acorns, and is also involved with the Normal Cookie and Bun Tapes labels.

Long Trax 2 follows Long’s deep house debut, Long Trax, released in 2016 on DJ Sprinkles' Comatonse Recordings. It's said to present "as an ongoing criticism of cultural stasis, conveyed via minimal synthesizers, a sampler, and rhythm machine."

The album will be released as three separate 12” singles, in addition to CD and digital.

Tracklisting

01. Nothing's Changed

02. You Know?

03.The Struggles, The Difficulties

04.No More

05.That's The Way It Goes

06.We Tend To Forget

Long Trax 2 will land on March 16 via Smalltown Supersound, with "Nothing's Changed" streaming in full below.