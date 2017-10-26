Yoshinori Hayashi Next on Disco Halal

The next release on Moscoman's Disco Halal comes from Yoshinori Hayashi.

Yoshinori Hayashi, a Tokyo-based artist, has been flying under the radar for some years now. He creates a peculiar form of organized chaos by abstracting simple elements, travelling between acid-jazz, big beat, house music, African rhythms, and celestial moods.

This latest EP, a three-track release, follows releases on Going Good, JINN Records, and Gravity Graffiti. It's described as "the type of record that you could drop the needle on at any given groove and still experience something new, even having heard the track 50 times."

Tracklisting

A1. Palanquin Bearing Monkey

A2. Stepping on Dewdrops

B1. Pneuma

B2. Chember

Uncountable Set is released January 26 on vinyl and February 9 digitally, with "Pneuma" streaming in full below.