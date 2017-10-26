Zendid to Launch Label with New EP

Zendid will soon launch their own label with a new EP.

Zendid is the collaboration of Adrien Doumenge and Lenny Mailleau, two DJ-producers originating from Toulouse, Southern France. Their productions, which have landed on the likes of Discobar, Elephant Moon, and Cure Music have become something of a staple in the record bags of many of the leading microhouse DJs. After a quiet year in terms of releases, they're now set to drop the AM Isobho EP via their new label, Timeframe Records.

Tracklisting

A1. Hismile

A2. Reasonable

B1. Drive now

B2. AM Isobho

AM Isobho will land on January 22 via the duo's Timeframe Records, with clips streaming below.

For more information on Zendid, read our feature interview here.