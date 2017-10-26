µ-Ziq Returns with Challenge Me Foolish Album

µ-Ziq will release a new album, Challenge Me Foolish.

Michael Robert Paradinas (a.k.a µ-Ziq) was born in Charing Cross, London. He began playing keyboards during the early 1980s, after listening to new wave music such as Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Heaven 17, and early Human League. He joined a few bands in the mid-1980s, then spent eight years on keyboards for the group Blue Innocence. During this period, Paradinas had been recording on his own as well with synthesizers and a four-track recorder. In 1995, following a performance at The Orange in London, Blue Innocence broke up. Paradinas and the bass player, Francis Naughton, bought sequencing software and re-recorded some of Paradinas's older tracks. After the material was played for Mark Pritchard and Tom Middleton—the duo behind Global Communication and the heads of Evolution Records—it was to be released; however, recording commitments later forced Pritchard and Middleton to withdraw their agreement. Fortunately for Paradinas, Richard D. James (a.k.a. Aphex Twin) had also heard the tracks and agreed to release their music on Rephlex Records under the alias μ-Ziq. Naughton then left μ-Ziq to start Rocket Goldstar.

Paradinas's first major-label release came later in 1994, after he undertook a remix project for Virgin Records: the remix EP The Auteurs Vs μ-Ziq for the Britpop band the Auteurs. The remixes Paradinas offered sounded nothing like the original song, a familiar practice for many experimental electronic musicians in those times.

Virgin then signed up Paradinas and gave him his own sublabel, Planet Mu, to release his own work and to develop similar-minded artists. (Paradinas later broke with Virgin and in 1998 established Planet Mu as his own independent label.) Written into his own contract was a provision for unlimited recording under different names, and during 1995 Paradinas unveiled three aliases and released many albums within less than a year. The neo-electro music label Clear released his debut single under the alias Tusken Raiders (named after the Star Wars species). Clear Records also released the first Paradinas alias full-length album, Jake Slazenger MakesARacket, in 1995 which was followed by the Kid Spatula album Spatula Freak on California indie Reflective Records. Although they were still audible, these two albums ignored the electro influences in favour of some synthesizer figures and the previously unheard influence of jazz-funk and beyond. Paradinas continued to release solo albums under the above-mentioned names as well as Gary Moscheles, and a one-time collaboration with Aphex Twin under the Mike & Rich moniker (which was recently re-released by Planet Mu in an expanded edition).

In 1997 Paradinas made a style change again, mixing experimental electronic music with drum & bass, a similar aesthetic path taken by Squarepusher and Aphex Twin. His critically acclaimed album, Lunatic Harness, helped defined the drill 'n' bass subgenre and was also his most successful release, selling over 100,000 copies. During this year he was also touring with popular musician Björk, who inspired the 1999 album Royal Astronomy, with its mixture of unusual vocals, strings, and breakbeat. All of his albums until 2003 were released in the USA on the more mainstream label, Astralwerks.

Since 2003, he has released the albums Bilious Paths (2003), Duntisbourne Abbots Soulmate Devastation Technique (2007), Chewed Corners (2013) and two digital-only albums RY30 Trax and Abersystwyth Marine (both 2016). He has also released two albums (with Lara Rix-Martin) as Heterotic, one of which featured Nick Talbot of Gravenhurst.

We're told that this latest release is "an almost lost album" of µ-Ziq material circa 1998-99, an era that saw Paradinas release Royal Astronomy. It’s an era of his music that’s definitely worth re-exploring, in which Mike went against the grain by producing music that was baroque, melodic and whimsical, while the IDM movement he was lumped with made instrumental music that was often neurotic and complicated. His taste for melody and dreamy beauty above roughness and intricacy confused people who were hanging on too tightly to the rules. He even brought in Japanese vocalist Kazumi, adding an extra human touch.

We're told that the album is "imbued with a confident sense of pastoral color, and a gentle optimism, utilizing bells, studied orchestral arrangements and airy synthesizers that sit the album somewhere between, Jean Jacques Perrey (the French electronic composer whose whimsy was always balanced with serious innovation and chops) and the colorful, optimistic soundtracks of Joe Hisaishi."

Tracklisting

01. Inclement

02. Undone

03. Challenge Me Foolish (ft. Kazumi)

04. Bassbins

05. Robin Hood Gate

06. Perhaps

07. Durian (ft. Kazumi)

08. Ceiling

09. Lexicon (ft. Kazumi)

10. Perfame

11. Playbox

12. Sad Inlay (ft. Kazumi)

13. Peek Freans

14. DoDaDu (ft. Kazumi)

Challenge Me Foolish LP will land on April 13, with opener "Inclement" streaming in full below.