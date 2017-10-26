Ableton Releases Live 10

Ableton has released Live 10.

The eagerly-awaited new version of Live will include four new devices (Wavetable, Echo, Drum Buss, and Pedal), workflow refinements including an updated interface with cleaner design and optimized themes, and a re-designed sound library. The update also brings new functionality and high-res visualizations to Push, and Max for Live technology is now fully integrated into Live 10 Suite for faster, more stable performance.

You can dive deeper into the updates and purchase Live 10 here, with a selection of images available in the gallery below.

