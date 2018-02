Tomorrow night, Andrey Pushkarev is set to launch Marble with an all night set in Los Angeles.

The event, which takes place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., will be an intimate private event limited to a 100 person capacity. It will also mark the return of Pushkarev to the city, following two appearances at XLR8R events over the last two years—you can listen to a recording from his first appearance below.

For more information, including location and tickets, head to the event page here.