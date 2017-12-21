Anonymous Artist DiNT Returns to Horo

After debuting on Horo in 2015 with The Black Drug EP, the anonymous artist DiNT will return to the label with the Hooker and Hooker Remixed EPs.
Horo, a Berlin-based imprint, has released music by Ancestral Voices, ASC, Homemade Weapons, Grabenstein, Ena, SNTS, Pact Infernal, Sam KDC, Lemna, etc.
We're told that the EPs offer "adrenaline-fuelled energy, corrosive rhythms, powerful vocals; while remixes by OAKE, Codex Empire, Ontal, and ANFS take the EP into "another realm."
Tracklistings
Hooker | HOROEX13
A1 / 1. Hooker
A2 / 2. Shovel
B1 / 3. Skewer
Hooker Remixed | HOROEX13R
A1 / 4. Shovel (Ontal Remix)
A2 / 5. Skewer (ANFS Remix)
B1 / 6. Skewer Shovel (Codex Empire Remix)
B2 / 7. Hooker (Oake Remix)
Hooker and Hooker Remixed EPs will land on March 9, with "Skewer" streaming in full below.