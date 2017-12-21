Belgium's Listen! Festival Confirms 2018 Schedule

Belgium's Listen! Festival has confirmed plans for its upcoming third edition, featuring the likes of Actress, Mount Kimbie, Antal, Floating Points, John Talabot, Luke Slater, Hunee, Jonny Nash & Suzanne Kraft (live), all of whom will be headlining and joined by some of Belgium's finest upcoming urban and electronic musical talents. There will also be various showcases, talks, workshops, and exhibitions, plus a record and gear fair.

The annual event aims to bring the best from the "left-of-centre" electronic music and club scene from Belgium and abroad to Brussels, mixing well-known artists and some upcoming and undiscovered artists. Similar to the previous editions, Listen Festival will take place on several locations across Brussels, including Horta Gallery, Flagey, Beursschouwburg, La Madeleine, and ING Art Center.

The event will open on March 29 with an opening concert curated by Belgian label Stroom and the Brussels-based record shop Crevette Records. The result is an evening moving between the avant-garde electronica scene of the '80s and the '90s and a few contemporary, exciting new projects. The concerts will be held in Studio 4, the heart of Flagey. On the bill: Rapoon, Hiele & Milan W., O Yuki Conjugate, and Jonny Nash & Suzanne Kraft. At midnight, The Mystic Jungle Tribe will play an after show in the main hall.

Listen! Festival will be also present the European premiere of the first large-scale physical installation of Radio Soulwax's video series, creating an immersive environment for the audience to dance in, dream in, and explore the endless audio-visual world of Radio Soulwax. In addition to this, there will also be a concert night in La Madeleine focusing on the Brussels hip-hop scene, both emerging talent and veteran artists. The lineup evening is curated by Slice Of Pie and Back In The Dayz, the management and booking agency behind Belgian rising hip-hop stars such as Romeo Elvis.

More information, including tickets and a full schedule, can be found here, with a full lineup below.

Actress x Mount Kimbie (B2B DJ)

Antal

Bicep (DJ)

Dj Stingray

Floating Points (DJ)

Hunee

John Talabot

Jonny Nash & Suzanne Kraft ‘live’

Lefto

Luke Slater

Mr. Scruff

Antigone

Byron The Aquarius

Laurine & Cecilio (Slow Life)

Cid-Rim 'live'

Cleveland

Colin Benders 'live'

Dollkraut Band 'live'

Elena Colombi

GE-OLOGY

Hiele & Milan W. ‘live’

Intergalactic Gary

Le Motel 'live'

Mhysa 'live'

Nosedrip

O Yuki Conjugate ‘live’

Rozzma 'live'

Stellar OM Source

The Mauskovic Dance Band 'live'

The Mystic Jungle Tribe ‘live’

Alfred Anders

AliA

Aroh

Asa Moto

Chris Ferreira

Convok & Mistral

Deg & Walrus

DC Salas

DJ soFa

DTM Funk

Fais Le Beau

Far Out Radio Systems 'live'

Fixpen Sill

Gurl

Hesytap Squad

Kong & Gratts

L-Reak

Lawrence Le Doux live

Lord Gasmique

Pierre

Radio Martiko

Rapoon ‘live’

Red D

Rheinzand 'live'

Rhythm Mind

Seyté

Sham & Berry

Sky

Sixsixsixties

Swing

Tele Talks

Vitesse

Volruptus 'live'