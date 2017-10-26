Blair Sound Design Draws Inspiration from Old Bargain Bin Finds on Lobster Theremin Debut

Blair Sound Design (a.k.a Kyle Lyon) will soon debut on Lobster Theremin.

The four-track release lands after Lyon's 2017's Interior Vista LP, and takes inspiration from late '80s and early '90s bargain bin finds, as well as "a lifetime spent strapped to Game Boy classic Kirby's Dream Land." We're told that it finds Lyon on "classically chipper yet introspective form, carving a path well trodden but that is unmistakably his own."

In his own words, the EP follows a loose narrative reflecting the ebb and flow of one's mental state throughout any given day: where it lies as you wake, go about your day, meditate, stress, and rush about a busy unrecognisable city.

Tracklisting

A1. Startup Tool

A2. RNG Therapy

B1. Silph Scope

B2. Overheated

Console Humidity EP will land on February 16, with clips streaming below.