BLD Shares a Rave-Infused Techno Weapon From New EP

Next week, BLD will return to BLD Tape Recordings with For Rave Use Only.

The new EP will be the first BLD solo release on the label since 2016's Sour Cream EP, presenting four rave-infused club weapons full of early '90s references and mind-bending acid lines. From the frenetic rhythms of the opening cut to the closing track's deep atmospheres, each of the outings on For Rave Use Only beg to be played a huge soundsystem, preferably one nestled within a gritty warehouse.

Ahead of next week's release, you can stream "No End" via the player below, with a pre-order available here.