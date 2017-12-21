Blonde Maze 'Thunder' (BARDZ Remix)

NYC-based electro-pop artist Blonde Maze (a.k.a Amanda Steckler) is a fully self-produced artist whose sound is anchored on a quixotic blend of woven piano, buoyant marimbas, and layered vocal harmonies recalling the likes of Lapsley, Maggie Rogers, and The Japanese House. Her new single, "Thunder," lands with a remix by BARDZ, which can be streamed below and downloaded via the WeTransfer button in support of the release.

"I was super excited to work with BARDZ for the different production style that I knew he'd bring to this song. The original song is about growing with someone and missing the old times with them while also appreciating that you wouldn't rather be with anyone else, and his remix adds a more epic feel to the 'longing' vibe of the original. It's really cool to see something so dear to your heart worked into another perspective — Blonde Maze