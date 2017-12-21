Boundary Shares Stream of Deep and Hazy New EP

Josué Suero (a.k.a. Boundary) has shared a stream of his new EP, Mi Transferencia No. 2.

Suero, a seventeen-year-old Dominican artist, makes his US debut with the EP, which is inspired by outsider house and acid house with a lo-fi, DIY aesthetic—think producers such as early Aphex Twin and Four Tet. From the groove-led opening cut, "Autenticado Por Mi Cuenta," to the shimmering breaks of the title track, the EP presents a collection of emotive cuts with a subtle restraint rarely heard from a producer of Suero's age.

Ahead of the official release on Friday via Point Records, you can stream all four cuts via the player below.