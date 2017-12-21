Chrome Sparks Shares New Single Ahead of Debut Album via Counter Records

Chrome Sparks (a.k.a Jeremy Malvin) has shared a new single in advance of his self-titled debut album via Counter Records (a Ninja Tune imprint) in April.

The album arrives after a series of much-tipped singles and EPs on Future Classic. It is the product of an obsessive approach to production as much it is about a restless hunt for new ideas over several years spent between Malvin’s Navy Yard, Brooklyn studio, and a secluded cabin in upstate New York. He spent a month there to escape the distractions of the city, and to distil his process during what became an intensive period of creativity. We're told that it "boasts" a "sparkling" sound: a euphony of hip-hop, house, and bright-beaming synth work.

On new single "Still Think," the vocoder vocals and saccharine melodies show a predilection for straight-for-the-jugular songwriting. But there’s also a lush texture and intricacy to the synths and arpeggios which underpin the track, hinting at the studio gear—in particular, a trusty Moog synth—which was a vital part of how he made the record.

"Still Think" is available now, and streaming in full below—with the album scheduled for April 13 release.