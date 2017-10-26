Daniel Avery Shares Glacial Video for 'Slow Fade'

Following the announcement of his long-awaited second album Song For Alpha and surprise EP Slow Fade, Daniel Avery has shared a video for the latter’s title track, premiered by The FADER.

The glacial animated video for "Slow Fade" was created by Flat-e, the London design studio. Speaking about the video, Avery said “The thing I admire about Flat-e is that they recognise the beauty in mystery. They create worlds into which you can fall with your eyes closed," while Flat-e had this to say:

"To create the video for "Slow Fade" we used a combination of techniques. Our idea was to create something structural with no tangible sense of scale and then to degrade the footage throughout the video [a slow fade]. We wanted to create something akin to watching chemical reactions or seeing the start of nuclear fusion in slow motion at macro level.

Initially we photographed and filmed actual glass structures in our studio in Tottenham. Glass seemed to be the most suitable material for the music. This source material was taken in 3d software (cinema 4d) and rebuilt into a virtual sculpture. We created a number of animations and imported them into visual package VDMX to create varying degrees of digital feedback effects. We wanted to create something which looked a little like re-recorded VHS footage but we wanted to keep the resolution high enough to really see all the details in the distortion. Using realtime effects was key as it allowed us to be very hands on, we cherished all the mistakes and glitches it threw back at us and hopefully it gave the video some soul to boot."

Song For Alpha, set for release on April 6, is Avery’s exploration of the space in which home listening and club music intersect, in no small part inspired by his transient life spent between nightclubs, flights, the passenger seats of cars, and hotel rooms.

“I’ve become increasingly interested in those moments in a club when the outside world becomes little more than an inconsequential thought at the back of your head. Eyes closed as opposed to hands in the air. A light emerging from the darkness - this is the idea I repeatedly returned to in the studio. The more time you spend with it the deeper you fall.”