Daniel Lanois & Venetian Snares Ready Collaborative LP

Daniel Lanois and Venetian Snares will release a collaborative LP, Mag11 P82.

What started as mutual respect for one another's work, led to several years of a creative germination resulting in an eight-track full-length exploration released May 4 on Timesig/Planet Mu.The path began in 2014, after Lanois reached out to Venetian Snares (Aaron Funk) as a fan of his work. The project started to take root in Summer of 2016, after Funk hung around Toronto between shows. Taking his gear to Lanois' studio, the two began to play for the first time together in what would prove to be a formative moment in their creative journey together.

We're told that the LP creates a "new statement that takes their collective strengths to higher elevations and encompasses new terrains."

"I love making music with Dan, he has a real understanding of how to create a world and build what may exist within that world. Bass drums are trombones and they are a colossal whale which floats on clouds of leaves speaking to the blast furnace feeding the mammoth. A small painting of forest horses hangs in the cranium of the seahorse." —Aaron Funk

Tracklisting

01. Mag11 P82

02. HpShk5050 P127

03. United P92

04. Bernard Revisit P81

05. Best P54

06. Mothors Pressroll P131

07. Night MXCMPV1 P74

08. Ophelius 1stP118

Daniel Lanois x Venetian Snares LP will land on May 4 via Timesig/Planet Mu, with "Mag11 P82" streaming in full via the player below.