Deep’a & Biri Explore the Relationship Between Man and Machine on Sophomore Album

Israeli duo Deep’a & Biri have a new album on the way.

Central to the Israeli club scene, Deep’a & Biri have long been defying expectations even within a community they helped construct. Serving as resident DJs, activists and bookers for Tel Aviv’s Barzilay Club, the pair helped build a transcendent club scene. Hugely influential artists such as Robert Hood, Derrick May, Rødhad, Ben Klock, and Moritz Von Oswald have all passed through the club. As the duo held down dozens of parties with dozens of DJs, there was no "eureka" moment for their emerging sound; just a steady stream of brilliant, inspiring electronic music, much of which left an indelible imprint on the pair.

Now based in Berlin, for Deep’a & Biri, things are much the same even if the landscape and the city are different. Always rooted in the fertile ground between machines and emotion, on their second full-length LP, Dominance—a follow up to 2013's Emotions, Visions, Changes—the duo "demonstrate a unique grasp of the sensitive, unfolding relationship between man and machine." We're told that Dominance "flawlessly segues between forcefulness and weightlessness."

The album’s distinctive artwork comes from the studio of Jewish orthodox artist Avraham Guy Barchil, who forged a powerful connection with Deep’a, and was immediately drawn to the “weird atmosphere, amazing technique and emotions involved with his work." Perhaps one of the most interesting painters from Israel, Avraham is known for his unique perspective, taking his inspiration from the Zohar—the foundational work in the literature of Jewish mystical thought known as Kabbalah. The ambiguous figures represent mystical aspects of the Torah (the five books of Moses), as well as material on mysticism and mythical cosmogony.

Tracklisting

A1. Theories Of Loneliness

A2. Voltage

A3. Alpha Cephei

B1. Avicenna

B2. Alkalinity

C1. École de Nancy

C2. Flow Diverter

D1. False Memories

D2. Seeking Solace

D3. Astral Trails

Dominance will land on March 23 via Black Crow Records.