Tom Trago Connects Legacy, Family, and Commitment to Dance Music on New Dekmantel LP

Dekmantel Records will soon present Tom Trago's new album, Bergen, described as the "next and natural step" in the career of the Dutch producer.

A staple in the Amsterdam club scene, Tom Trago has been a familiar face at the Dekmantel events for over 10 years and their relationship allowed him the space to grow and finish his most "accomplished and honest" album to date, which connects his legacy, family, and commitment to dance music in one resplendent package.

Having relocated from Amsterdam, Trago set up his new studio in the coastal town of Bergen, located in the northern Netherlands, to record in his family house. The album was made with the aim of re-creating a global-music sound, along with the music that has influenced him throughout his life, with a new approach influenced by Trago’s immediate natural environment.

Bergen will be Trago's first studio album since 2013's The Light Fantastic on Rush Hour.

Tracklisting

A1. Bergen

A2. The Creation Of Lalibela

A3. Zeeweg

B1. Faith Belongs To Us

B2. Always Be With You

B3. Underwater Wings

C1. Morph

C2. The Interval Of Happiness

D1. Fari

D2. Working Machines

Bergen LP will land on April 2, 2018, with clips streaming below.