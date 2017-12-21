Derek Piotr Enlists AGF and France Jobin for Remix EP on LINE

XLR8R Bubblin' Up alumn Derek Piotr has announced an eight-track remix EP on Richard Chartier’s LINE label and a forthcoming solo noise album titled Grunt.

The EP, titled Underlined, will feature remixes from Stephan Mathieu, Steinbrüchel, AGF, Steve Roden, France Jobin, Pinkcourtesyphone, and Piotr himself, all who draw their remix material from tracks pulled from Piotr's eight-year career. The results range from the glittering ambience of the Steinbrüchel version of “Remain” to the intricate rhythms of France Jobin’s rework of “Sunup”—the latter of which can be streamed below.

You can pre-order the EP here, with France Jobin's remix streaming in full below. Grunt is set to drop late this year.

Piotr also runs a weekly radio show called B E A U T Y, with guests including Safety Scissors, Maja Ratkje, and C. Spencer Yeh, and you can check that out here.