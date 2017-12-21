Discobar Third Anniversary London Tickets Now on Sale via XLR8R

Tickets for the Discobar third anniversary London celebration are now on sale via XLR8R.

Discobar is a label that was primarily born in London and created by Lamache, who you can read more about here. Releases have come from Zendid, Alex & Digby, Robin Ordell, and more. In order to celebrate three years of such a venture, Lamache has chosen London to close a celebratory tour which went from Moscow to NYC, Miami, Austin, Los Angeles, and across Europe. As Lamache says, it makes sense to close the tour at the place of the label's birth.

For this special celebration, Lamache brings Zendid, Digby, Darren Allen (who holds the latest release on the label) and Robin Ordell.

The event takes place in East London on Friday, March 16 from 23.00 to 08.00, with more details to be disclosed. The event is promoted by Toi.Toi., so will be strictly invited or ticket only. Ahead of the event, you can purchase tickets here.

Lineup

Digby

Darren Allen

Lamache

Robin Ordell

Zendid