DJ Fett Burger, Tijana T, and Rising Sun Remix Spencer Parker

Rising Sun, DJ Fett Burger (as Fett Birger), and Tijana T have graced the second remix package of Spencer Parker’s Different Shapes and Sizes series on Work Them Records.

Following on from the first remix release, which featured DJ Deep, Akirahawks, and Setaoc Mass, part two will see more reinterpretations of Spencer Parker’s 2017 series from an array of talented producers.

Rising Sun has earnt a cult following for curating labels such as Kristofferson Kristofferson, Styrax, and Millions of Moments and here we see the producer deliver two hypnotic and classic sounding variations of "Riff Shapes." Sex Tags and Freakout Cult co-founder DJ Fett Burger then provides an acid-laced mix of "Size:Yes," as DJ Fett Birger. Finally, Belgrade techno DJ Tijana T closes the release with a robust and evolving rework of "A Different Size."

Tracklisting

A1. Riff Shapes (Rising Sun Remix One)

A2. Riff Shapes (Rising Sun Remix Two)

B1. Size:Yes (DJ Fett Birger Aquarius Psych Club Mix)

B2. A Different Size (Tijana T Rework)

Spencer Parker’s Different Shapes and Sizes Remix EP02 is out now, with DJ Fett Burger's remix streaming in full below.