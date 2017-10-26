Download an Exclusive Mix and Track From Keita Sano

Keita Sano has shared a new mix featuring all original material.

The inspiration for the tracks and mix follow a string of well-received gigs in Europe that follow a more techno-oriented framework—a direction glimpsed on "Want," a cut released on Paragram Records that landed as one of our favorite tracks of last year. The mix also precedes a string of upcoming releases on Just Jack, Let's Play House, High Hoops, and his new Mad Love imprint.

You can download the mix and its first track, a deep and twisted techno cut, via WeTransfer below.

When and where was the mix recorded?

Early Jan 2018. I recorded the mix in my home studio, in Okayama.

Can you tell us the idea behind it?

The theme of the mix is 'techno,' and it was inspired by my most recent European gigs in Paris and Bordeaux. Accurately, this mix is not a "mix" per se but selections of my new tracks.

How did you select the records you included?

I tried to select most of my new works. For me, making music is like keeping a diary.

What have you got planned for 2018?

It's a secret. But I can tell you that I have plans for more touring and releases on Just Jack, Let's Play House, High Hoops and my own imprint Mad Love Records.