Dub Taylor (a.k.a Tigerskin) Returns with New Full-Length

Alex Krüger (a.k.a Dub Taylor) will release a new album on Dirt Crew Recordings.

An artist as versatile as Alex Krüger is a rare find these days. Not only has he released numerous EPs and albums as Tigerskin or Korsakow since the mid-'90s, he’s also been on the forefront of the “dub techno” movement since 1999 with outings on classic labels such as Raum...Musik, Force Tracks, and 3B/ United States of Mars. Now, 10 years after his last album on Opossum Recordings, Krüger is back with this well-crafted genre-bending full-length Caves & Cages. From deep techno cuts through rippling ambient excursions to funky reggae-infused live jams with Haushausen, this work is "yet another milestone in the creative bubble Alex lives in," the label explains.

A predominantly analogue producer, Krüger recorded most sounds for Caves & Cages on his modular synths and vintage gear at Organic Domain during 2017 and early 2018. Throughout the album, tension ebbs and flows effortlessly via syncopated subs, analogue improvisation, subtle chord stabs, and sustained swells interspersed with textured field and home recordings.

Tracklisting

A1. Intra

A2. Kings Cave

B1. Helix

B2. In Air

B3. Ghost Button Ft. Haushausen C1 - Future History

C2. Nervana

C3. Last First Time

D1. Transition State CIV

D2. Self-Similarity

D3. R.U.G. Ft. Haushausen

Caves & Cages LP will land on April 30.