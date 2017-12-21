Fur Coat Share a Deep Cut From New Watergate EP

Fur Coat will be the latest release on Watergate Records.

The EP, titled Immersion, follows the duo's 2016 Watergate debut, Interstellar, and a 2017 EP on their recently launched Oddity label with two typically deep and atmospheric offerings. The title track kicks things off with rapid fire percussion and the duo's trademark sci-fi touch, with “Inner Circle” on the flip presenting lush textures and a mesmerizing groove.

Ahead of next week's release, Watergate has shared a stream of "Inner Circle," available via the player below.

You can pre-order the EP here.