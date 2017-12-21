George FitzGerald and Bonobo Share New Track

George FitzGerald has shared a new single from his forthcoming LP, All That Must Be.

The single, “Outgrown,” features fellow British artist Bonobo—the album also features collaborations with Lil Silva, and Tracey Thorn—and showcases FitzGerald’s trademark intricate electronics alongside his emotive piano tones.

All That Must Be has its "psychological roots" in Berlin and London, the label explains, documenting a period of time when FitzGerald’s decade-long stint in the German capital came to an abrupt end, seeing him back in his hometown of London and becoming a father for the first time. “I wanted to mirror the uncanniness you feel when a massive event happens in your life”, explains FitzGerald, “Everything looks and sounds the same but it’s somehow different. Your surroundings are less intelligible."

In support of the album, FitzGerald will be embarking on a live tour across the UK, Europe, and North America alongside his band. A full list of Fitzgerald's live dates can be found below.

You can listen to the new single via the player above.

Tour Dates:

March 19 - Munich, DE - Ampere

March 20 - Berlin, DE - Schwuz

March 21 - Cologne, DE - Yuca

March 22 - Paris, FR - Nouveau Casino

March 23 - Brussels, BE - AB Club

March 24 - Utrecht, NL - Catch Festival

March 26 - Brighton, GB - The Haunt

March 27 - London, GB - Islington Assembly Hall

March 28 - Glasgow, GB - The Art School

March 29 - Manchester, GB - Gorilla

May 9 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court Gallery

May 13 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

May 15 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

May 16 - Toronto, ON - Drake Hotel

May 17 - Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

May 18 - Boston, MA - Great Scott

May 19 - New York, NY - Rough Trade