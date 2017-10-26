Gilles Peterson's Brownswood Recordings Documents London's Bright-Burning Jazz Scene on New Compilation

Brownswood Recordings have released a new nine-track compilation aimed at documenting London's bright-burning young jazz scene.

Brownswood is the independent label belonging to the DJ and broadcaster Gilles Peterson. Founded in 2006 the aim of the label was to provide a platform for the many unsigned artists that were sending their music to Gilles to play on his late night BBC Radio 1 show.

The next release comes in the shape of We Out Here, a compilation that brings together some of London's sharpest jazz talents. It features a set of nine newly-recorded tracks, and "captures a moment where genre markers matter less than raw, focused energy."

Recorded across three long, fruitful days in a North West London studio, the results speak for themselves: they’re a "window into the wide-eyed future of London’s musical underground." We're told that the music "bottles up some of the vital ideas emanating from that burgeoning movement" and reflect how London’s jazz-influenced music has reached outward into new spaces."

Ubiquitous, much-lauded saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings is the project’s musical director.

Tracklisting

01. Maisha "Inside The Acorn"

02. Ezra Collective "Pure Shade"

03. Moses Boyd "The Balance"

04. Theon Cross "Brockley"

05. Nubya Garcia "Once"

06. Shabaka Hutchings "Black Skin, Black Masks"

07. Triforce "Walls"

08. Joe Armon-Jones "Go See"

09. Kokoroko "Abusey Junction"

We Out Here is out now, with streams available below.